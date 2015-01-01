About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises professionals from diverse fields, including technology, AI, privacy, IP, corporate, employment, tax law, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

We’re seeking an AI Policy Counsel to help navigate the increasing AI legislative and regulatory landscape in the US and abroad. We’re looking for a legal self-starter who is comfortable jumping into a broad range of AI regulatory issues that will help shape AI policy going forward and for which there is little precedent. This role reports to our Associate General Counsel of AI Policy.

This role is based in our San Francisco, CA HQ or remotely in Washington, DC. For San Francisco HQ, we use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Analyze legislative and regulatory proposals concerning AI to understand their impact on OpenAI and the broader AI community.

Draft white papers, comments, and other materials to articulate OpenAI’s position on various policy and regulatory matters.

Provide strategic policy analysis and advice to the Global Affairs team and other internal stakeholders.

Engage with external stakeholders, including regulatory authorities and industry groups, to advocate for favorable policy frameworks.

Monitor and keep the team updated on emerging policy issues related to AI.

You might thrive in this role if you:

5-9 years of legal and policy experience.

Combination of an in-house technology company, government, or law firm experience.

Strong background in technology policy, including AI.

Create clear and concise writing, distilling complex concepts into simple, explainable, and persuasive ideas.

Experience analyzing complex legislation.

Experience engaging with regulators and/or policymakers.

International policy experience, particularly in the EU and UK.

About the Interview Process

We will accept applications and conduct interviews through December, targeting onboarding by early January. The interview process may include a written assessment and several values, skills, and behavioral interviews with our team, virtually or in person.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $250,000 — $250,000 USD