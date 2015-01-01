About the Team
OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises professionals from diverse fields, including technology, AI, privacy, IP, corporate, employment, tax law, regulatory, and litigation.
About the Role
We’re seeking an AI Policy Counsel to help navigate the increasing AI legislative and regulatory landscape in the US and abroad. We’re looking for a legal self-starter who is comfortable jumping into a broad range of AI regulatory issues that will help shape AI policy going forward and for which there is little precedent. This role reports to our Associate General Counsel of AI Policy.
This role is based in our San Francisco, CA HQ or remotely in Washington, DC. For San Francisco HQ, we use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About the Interview Process
We will accept applications and conduct interviews through December, targeting onboarding by early January. The interview process may include a written assessment and several values, skills, and behavioral interviews with our team, virtually or in person.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.