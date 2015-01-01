AI Alignment Team - Research Engineer

The OpenAI Alignment Team is working on technical approaches to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AGI) aligns with human values and follows human intent. Through scientific experimentation, we explore the scalability of alignment techniques and identify potential breaking points.Our approach to alignment research primarily focuses on engineering a scalable training signal for advanced AI systems that aligns with human intent. This approach is built upon three main pillars:

About the Role

We are seeking research engineers and research scientists to help design and implement experiments for alignment research. Responsibilities may include:

Designing experiments to measure the effectiveness of scalable oversight techniques such as AI-assisted feedback and Debate

Studying generalization to see when AI systems trained on easy problem can solve hard problems

Managing large datasets from interpretability experiments and creating visualizations to explore interpretability data

Developing experiments to test how well chain of thought reasoning reflects model cognition

Investigating situations when training against a reward signal causes model outputs to deteriorate

Exploring methods to understand and predict model behaviors, such as finding inputs causing anomalous circuits or catastrophic outputs

Designing novel approaches for using LLMs in alignment research

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are excited about OpenAI's mission

Possess a strong curiosity about aligning and understanding ML models, and are motivated to use your career to address this challenge

Enjoy fast-paced, collaborative, and cutting-edge research environments

Have experience implementing ML algorithms (e.g., PyTorch)

Can develop data visualization or data collection interfaces (e.g., JavaScript, Python)

Want to ensure that powerful AI systems stay under human control

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits:

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

