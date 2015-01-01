About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions,, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the role

Our Sales team has a unique mission to help customers understand the deep impact that highly capable AI models can bring to their business and users. This role is a mixture of technical understanding, vision, partnership, and value-driven strategy.

You’ll be a key driver of opportunities through the entire sales cycle, from pipeline generation to closure. You’ll work with researchers, engineers, and solution strategists to help customers evolve their industry with AI.

In this role, you'll:

Lead our enterprise prospects’ journeys from consideration to purchase

Partner with solutions and research engineering to build and execute complex customer programs and projects

Own a consumption revenue target

Manage subscription and consumption revenue forecasts

Closely monitor the industry landscape (people, competitors, partners, etc.) to contribute to product roadmap and other corporate strategies

Collaborate with solutions, marketing, communications, business operations, people operations, finance, product management, and engineering

Support the recruitment and onboarding of other teammates

Support the development of company culture

We're seeking someone with experience including:

Selling platform-as-a-service and/or software-as-a-service at a product-led growth company

Achieving revenue targets >$1M per year for more than 3 years

Designing and executing complex deal strategies

Supporting the growth of fast-growing, high-performance companies

Leading high-visibility customer events (CAB, conferences, product launches, etc.)

Gathering, distilling, and processing complex market (industry, competitor, customer, prospect) intelligence

Reporting on customer success activities

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are a strategist. You deeply understand recruiting best practices and have experience advocating for and implementing those practices, but you know when and how to customize practices to fit our organization’s needs best. You think and plan forward on the order of years.

Are a people-person . You are energized by interacting with people and build deep cooperative relationships readily. You are inspired by helping people achieve their best work and enjoy coaching and developing others. You are deeply empathetic and understand how to incentivize people toward desired behaviors based on their unique motivations.

Are a builder and a completionist. You not only embrace the opportunity to impact how a company operates directly, but you also revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation, and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up and executing them with precision to completion.

Are excited by new challenges. You don’t have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Bespoke issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you. You’re willing to experiment with new solutions.

Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion. You understand why investing in DEI is a good business decision and why it’s vitally important to develop safe and universally beneficial AGI.

Have a passion or deep curiosity in artificial intelligence and future technology.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

This is a position with OpenAI UK Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position. Total compensation includes competitive salary, generous equity and benefits.

Private medical insurance covering 100% of premiums for employees and their dependents

Pension plan with 4% employer contribution

52 weeks maternity leave and 20 weeks parental leave

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (£1,200 per year)

