About the Team

The Success team is responsible for ensuring developers and enterprises are successful in building scalable production applications with the OpenAI API platform. We guide and support customers to achieve maximum benefits, value, and adoption from deploying our highly-capable models. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises.

About the Role

We are looking for an engineer to collaborate directly with our strategic enterprise accounts, helping solve their most difficult problems and providing day-to-day dedicated technical support. You are crucial to the success of the most innovative, disruptive, and high-scale AI solutions being built with the OpenAI API platform. You will collaborate closely with the Solutions, Partnerships Research, and Revenue teams, and will report to the Head of Success.

In this role, you will:

Serve as the dedicated technical resource and advocate for our most important API customers.

Answer technical questions from customers about the API platform’s operation, deployment, integration, and use.

Deliver custom solutions and prototypes that help accelerate a customer’s time to value.

Participate in monthly on-call shifts to triage issues for our most important API customers.

Scale the Account Engineering function through codifying common answers to questions and implementing efficiency gains.

Contribute to our open-source developer and enterprise resources.

Provide ad hoc pre-sales engineering support.

Build strong relationships with our customers’ leaders and operators to ensure their application’s success.

Use your expertise in programming with Python and/or Javascript.

You’ll thrive in this role if you:

Have 2+ years of software engineering and application development experience.

Earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or something similar.

Built and/or delivered prototypes on top of our API platform.

Can proactively identify technical pain points in our and our customer’s solutions.

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help others, and a desire to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to make both your team and our customers succeed.

Operate with high horsepower, are adept at frequent context switching and working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthlessly prioritize.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

This is a position with OpenAI UK Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position. Total compensation includes competitive salary, generous equity and benefits.

Private medical insurance covering 100% of premiums for employees and their dependents

Pension plan with 4% employer contribution

52 weeks’ maternity leave and 20 weeks parental leave

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (£1,200 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI UK Applicant Privacy Policy