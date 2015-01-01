About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the role

Our Sales team has a unique mission to help customers understand the deep impact that highly capable AI models can bring to their business and users. This role is a mixture of technical understanding, vision, partnership, and value-driven strategy.

You’ll be a key driver of opportunities through the entire sales cycle, from pipeline generation to closure. You’ll work with researchers, engineers, and solution strategists to help customers evolve their industry with AI.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you'll:

Manage ~dozen key accounts, developing and executing strategies for a comprehensive account plan

Lead our enterprise prospects’ journeys from consideration to succesful deployment

Partner with solutions and research engineering to build and execute complex customer programs and projects

Own a consumption revenue target

Manage consumption revenue forecasts

Analyze key account metrics to create reports and provide insights to internal and external stakeholders

Closely monitor the industry landscape (people, competitors, partners, etc.) to contribute to product roadmap and other corporate strategies

Collaborate with solutions, marketing, communications, business operations, people operations, finance, product management, and engineering

Support the recruitment and onboarding of other teammates

Support the development of company culture

We're seeking someone with experience including:

7+ years selling platform-as-a-service and/or software-as-a-service

Achieving revenue targets >$1M per year for more than 3 years

Designing and executing complex deal strategies

Supporting the growth of fast-growing, high-performance companies

Working directly with c-level executives

Communicating technical concepts to customers and internal stakeholders

Leading high-visibility customer events (CAB, conferences, product launches, etc.)

Gathering, distilling, and processing complex market (industry, competitor, customer, prospect) intelligence

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are customer-centric. You are motivated to deeply understand your customer's priorities and help them achieve their vision for using our models to improve their products and services. You build strong relationships with executives and professionals across functions and serve as a trusted advisor.

Have a passion or deep curiosity in artificial intelligence. You embrace the opportunity to help deploy our technology in a way that benefits humanity. You're excited to educate our customers on AI and how to plan for the future.

Are a builder. You are excited to impact how our company operates and scales. Your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up and executing them with precision.

Are excited by new challenges. You don't have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Bespoke issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you. You're willing to experiment with new solutions.

Are a strategist. You deeply understand go to market best practices and raise the bar for our organization. You think and plan forward on the order of years and bring internal and external stakeholders along with your strategy.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $290,000 — $290,000 USD