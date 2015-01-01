About the team
OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.
In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.
About the role
Our ChatGPT Enterprise Sales team has a unique mission to help customers understand the deep impact that highly capable AI models can bring to their business and users. This role is a mixture of technical understanding, vision, partnership, and value-driven strategy.
You’ll be a key driver of opportunities through the entire sales cycle, from pipeline generation to closure. You’ll represent OpenAI as a thought leader in AI, and partner with researchers, engineers, and solution strategists to help customers evolve their AI journeys. ChatGPT Enterprise (launched Aug’23) is being rapidly adopted by companies around the world, and we’re looking for tenured Account Directors to join our team and continue to bring both new customers onto the product, and expand existing ones.
This role is based in Dublin, Ireland. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week.
We're seeking someone with experience including:
You might thrive in this role if you:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
This is a position with OpenAI Ireland Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position. Total compensation includes an annual salary, generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.