About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions,, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the Role

Our Sales team has a unique mission to help customers understand the deep impact that highly capable AI models can bring to their business and users. This role is a mixture of technical understanding, vision, partnership, and value-driven strategy.



We are also at the forefront of selling ChatGPT Business, which is a soon-to-be released product that is geared towards helping Enterprises use ChatGPT in a way that meets their compliance and security standards.

You’ll be a key driver of creating opportunities and passing them to our Account Executives, or helping the customers get to the answers they need. You’ll work with researchers, engineers, and solution strategists to help customers evolve their industry with AI.

This role is based in our Dublin, Ireland office. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Act as the face of OpenAI’s Go-To-Market team and create a delightful experience for our soon-to-be customers

Meet with potential customers, understand their problems, and determine if OpenAI’s technologies are a good fit

Review daily customer inquiries and prioritize contacting the highest quality inbound leads

Qualify and create new opportunities to be passed to the Account Executives

Ruthlessly prioritize where to spend time and resources

Help to scale and operationalize the first few stages of our Sales motion

Become an OpenAI Product expert and convey our value proposition to costumes of all industries and sizes

You might thrive in this role if you:

Proven ability to run a comprehensive discovery call and effectively position next meeting with the Account Executives

Exceptional customer communication and deal administration skills

Strong executive presence who can build relationships with any level of persona

An understanding of the AI landscape, our applications, and the problems they solve for our customers.

The ability to thrive in ambiguity and work autonomously

Have fantastic communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to explain complex concepts in a simple way.

Exceptional organizational skills

The ability to operate with high horsepower, be adept at frequent context switching and working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthless prioritization

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation includes an annual salary, generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

PRSA plan with 6% employer matching

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (€1,400 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

This is a position with OpenAI Ireland Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position.

OpenAI Ireland Applicant Privacy Policy