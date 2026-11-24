Marina Petrova is CEO and cofounder of Intentful ⁠(opens in a new window), a lean team that helps brands make their marketing interactive, with products such as ads that answer customers’ questions in real time and tools that make website information readable by AI. The company also advises and trains marketers on using AI.

In travel and tourism, Intentful works with destination organizations and local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and attractions. A custom proposal is part of how Marina wins their business, showing prospects what’s possible and what it would take to deliver.

To keep Intentful growing, she needed more room for that strategic work, but she was spending too much time on research, hunting for files, and formatting decks. Her dot⁠ changed all that, taking on tasks and meeting Marina’s needs before she even had to ask.

“My dot makes me feel like I gained a new superpower.” —Marina Petrova, CEO and cofounder, Intentful

From 300 websites to a proposal in hours instead of days

For one of Intentful’s tourism clients, Marina wanted to propose a package of Intentful’s AI services for hundreds of local businesses in the destination. Before she could price the package, she needed to work out which businesses’ websites the package could cover and what Intentful had charged other clients for similar work.

She brought in her dot, which she named Aria, to help her get from research to a proposal she could put her name on in a few hours instead of several days. First, Marina gave Aria a spreadsheet of URLs and criteria for deciding which sites to include. For example, a site needed a readable sitemap listing no more than 3,000 pages.

“My dot looked through about 300 website sitemaps, helped me figure out which sites to include in a new offer for local businesses, and pulled pricing from past agreements.” —Marina Petrova, CEO and cofounder, Intentful

Next, Aria helped Marina research pricing. Through ChatGPT⁠(opens in a new window) plugins, Aria reviewed Intentful’s sales data, including past engagements and discussions in HubSpot. It surfaced pricing from earlier agreements and context from Intentful’s plans for the following year.

Using that data, Marina and Aria then built a pricing model: page counts determined the pricing tier, and previous customer agreements also informed the price. “We worked through a custom pricing model together, and then Aria turned it into a one-page proposal I reviewed and edited,” said Marina.

When drafting proposals, Aria knows to use Intentful’s templates from Google Drive. Marina can also point Aria to an earlier proposal as a reference, so the draft follows Intentful’s style from the start. “I need to say what needs to be in a proposal, but I don’t need to spend an hour figuring out its layout. My dot handles that,” Marina says.

Aria can also spot things Marina hadn’t thought to check. When Marina asked Aria to reuse pricing from an earlier proposal, it noticed that the original renewal date didn’t match the timing she remembered. Aria flagged the discrepancy and left the date out of the new draft.

Marina uses the Gmail and Slack plugins in ChatGPT to catch up on conversations, find open tasks, and see where the team needs her. Aria checks for messages that need Marina’s attention. While Marina was offline, Aria spotted a reply she had been waiting for and let her know it included an invitation for a call that morning.

Marina also uses Aria to talk through ideas, find conversations, check an account’s history in the CRM, or open and assign tasks in Asana. She often briefs Aria by phone while she travels.

“On a long drive, I call my dot and talk through what needs to get done. We chat through updates for client proposals, and my dot already knows the structure, the formatting, and what needs to be done.” —Marina Petrova, CEO and cofounder, Intentful

Marina loves that her dot works in the tools she already uses. When Aria writes a draft, Marina can leave comments in Google Docs exactly where she wants changes. On longer documents, she asks Aria to use suggesting mode so she can see what changed.

Aria also keeps up with changes in shared work without being asked. For a conference presentation, Marina created the deck and a colleague added two slides. “Aria noticed the new slides, updated the speaker notes without being asked, and let me know,” Marina says.

Marina chooses which information Aria can access and always reviews outgoing email. She can keep work moving without handing over the final call.

Using dots to teach others about AI

When Marina prepared an AI 101 session on agents, she used Aria to help build the lesson. The process was itself an example of what she wanted attendees to learn: delegate a real task, give the agent enough context, challenge the result, and stay in control of what goes out.

Aria’s support continued even after the class. After a flight, Marina saw a participant’s request for access to a training file. When she checked with Aria, it had already shared the file. And after a session for 50 marketers, Aria noticed that a software glitch was preventing participants from opening the recording. It flagged the access issue and offered to fix it before the link was shared.

“With my dot, I can focus on strategic things. I can focus on ideas and growth.” —Marina Petrova, CEO and cofounder, Intentful