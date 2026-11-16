The day after Holiday Extras ⁠(opens in a new window) launched a new feature in its app, Liam Thompson, the company’s VP of AI Innovation, got a report on how it was performing. He hadn’t asked for one. His dot, which he calls Beast, noticed the launch, pulled data from Google BigQuery via the ChatGPT plugin, and brought him the results.

“I was really happy when Beast said, ‘Here you go,’ and I didn’t even have to ask him.” —Liam Thompson, VP of AI Innovation, Holiday Extras

Holiday Extras is a UK travel technology company that helps travelers book the practicalities around a trip, from airport parking and hotels to lounges and transfers. Its promise is simple: less hassle, more holiday.

The promise of simplicity extends to employees too. ChatGPT Enterprise gives them a foundation for using AI, Codex helps them turn their expertise into working software and better customer experiences, and dots ⁠ simplify all the work in between.

Liam and his colleague David Lee, Director of Innovation & Growth, shared how they use their dots as assistants and thought partners: to talk through what’s ahead, catch issues they might miss, and do work that would otherwise wait until they got back to their desks.

A call on the commute, a report at the desk

David named his dot Brian and he calls him on his morning commute. They talk through the meetings ahead, and David can ask Brian to run a report using connected company data. “By the time I get into the office and sit at my desk, the report is there and it’s ready to go,” he says.

When some API keys needed to be retired, Brian flagged the issue, went back through David’s email, and surfaced a list of people who might be affected. David could see who might need a heads-up without having to reconstruct it from old threads.

“The thing I like most about Brian is that he’s thinking about things that I haven’t even thought about.” —David Lee, Director of Innovation & Growth, Holiday Extras

Why Liam talks to his dot for two hours a day

“My dot is my orchestrator of everything,” says Liam. Beast reminds him about replies he hasn’t sent and finds answers from past conversations. Instead of scrolling through his chat history, Liam can ask Beast when they talked about something and what the answer was.

“It relaxes me having Beast there, because I know that if I miss something, he’s probably already covered it, and he is keeping an eye on all the things that are going on,” says Liam.

Liam had tried two other assistants, OpenClaw and Hermes, but says he wasn’t comfortable giving them much information. “With anything OpenAI in our company environment, I know I can trust it,” he says. He gave Beast access to his Slack, inbox, Drive, and laptop, which made it more useful to him.

Liam talks with Beast for his morning and evening briefings. “Voice is my favorite. Bidirectional voice is the game changer for interaction with OpenAI,” he says. “It’s like having a natural conversation. I spend at least two hours a day in a voice conversation with Beast.”

From days of animation work to about ten minutes

Dots are also a design partner. Liam, who trained as a designer, turned to Beast to animate 3D characters for an app he was working on. He gave Beast access to After Effects and Rive on his laptop, and then watched it work.

Beast animated the characters and put them in the app. Liam says the job would have taken him several days; he estimates Beast did it in about ten minutes. “I went to university for three years to learn design,” says Liam. Watching Beast work, he thought, “Well, it’s done a better job than me.”

Sharing what works across the business

For Holiday Extras, the next opportunity is to help more people put their dot to work. David wants the people experimenting with dots to share what they’re learning, helping others see what’s possible and try it for themselves. The next idea could come from anyone, whether they start with preparing for a meeting, building something, or making everyday life a little easier.

That builds on the ambition behind the company’s work with OpenAI: giving people across the business the confidence and tools to work differently and helping useful discoveries spread.

For anyone getting started, Liam’s advice is to simply create a dot and start a conversation. “There’s no excuse not to get started. Really, just go.”