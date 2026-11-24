Even when sales teams have plenty of data about a prospect, they can still struggle to understand what matters most and develop a winning pitch. Clay ⁠(opens in a new window) is a self-learning revenue engine designed to help. Using GPT‑6 Astra, GPT‑6 Sol, and other models, Clay enables users to build lists of companies and people, enrich those records using agents, and use that information in go-to-market plays.

Clay also brings these capabilities to where customers are already working with plugins for Codex and ChatGPT, making it easier to create and run go-to-market workflows and research accounts and deals.

“Clay in ChatGPT gives sales reps a way to understand more about the customers they’re trying to sell to. It brings all of that rich context to the places they’re already working.” —Jeff Barg, Head of AI, Clay

Giving sales reps more context to act on

Clay’s Codex integration lets builders create and run go-to-market plays in Codex, while giving sales reps access to data they can use to research an account or understand a deal they’re trying to close.

Jeff has seen reps combine information from their own systems and public datasets to determine how to best communicate their product’s value to a customer. “Customers love using Codex for a lot of different tasks in sales,” he says. “We’ve seen the best sales reps be the most empowered by this.”

Clay’s ChatGPT plugin brings the same customer data into another tool reps already use, helping them learn more about prospects without leaving ChatGPT. Jeff says, “It’s been a big success.”

Matching intelligence and cost to the task

OpenAI models power Claygent’s research, qualification, enrichment, and signal detection, as well as the agent that helps users build workflows and coordinate other Clay agents.

Clay uses GPT‑6 Sol as its primary model, with GPT‑6 Astra for harder tasks and GPT‑6 Luna for cost-sensitive work. That range supports background research and copywriting as well as agents that users work with directly.

“GPT-6 Sol is a really great model for go-to-market plays. It has really good intuition and can build long-horizon, outcome-based go-to-market tasks.” —Jeff Barg, Head of AI, Clay

The Responses API lets Clay use different levels of intelligence and cost through the same interface. “Having the same Responses API across the different price points is something that’s super appealing to us with OpenAI models,” said Jeff.

Building end-to-end plays that self-improve over time

GPT‑6 Astra also helps Jeff build and test software. He used to spend much of his time manually checking features he had built; now he can ask GPT‑6 Astra to handle more of that work.

He explains, “GPT‑6 Astra really changed how I build software because it fully closed the loop on the engineering process. Now I can have Astra write code, add tests, and then actually run the tests and test the feature and record that and upload that in the PR. It simplifies my life a lot.”

For Clay’s customers, Jeff sees GPT‑Live‑1 as a way to use Clay and Codex by voice and help prospects learn about a product. Clay is working on inbound sales development features that would let an agent show a product or service to a prospect. He also sees the Decisions API as another way to integrate models into Clay and open up new use cases.

Clay’s ambition is to carry go-to-market workflows from start to finish, with agents that improve as they learn from the results. For Jeff, the goal is to empower builders “to bring the same shift that happened in software engineering to go-to-market.”