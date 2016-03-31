As a closing note, we get a lot of questions about what we’re working on, how we work, and what we’re trying to achieve. We’re not being intentionally mysterious; we’ve just been busy launching the organization (and finding awesome people to help us do so!).

We’re currently focused on unsupervised learning and reinforcement learning. We should have interesting results to share over the next month or two. A bunch of us will be around ICLR, where we’ll likely hold an event of some form. I’ll also host a Quora Session in May or June to answer any questions for people we don’t meet in Puerto Rico.

