Spinning Up in Deep RL: Workshop review

One of the goals for education at OpenAI is to help people develop the skills needed to participate in research and development in AI—especially in deep RL, a core area of research at OpenAI. From our experience working with Scholars and Fellows, we’ve found that the key ingredients for skill development are:

a flexible curriculum that includes core material and a review of research frontiers, mentorship and discussions with experts, and having the students work on projects that are at the right level to help them grow.

The challenge for education at OpenAI is to figure out how to deliver these at scale. While sharing a curriculum at scale is relatively easy, it isn’t obvious how to scale up mentorship and guidance on projects. Our working theory is that workshops might help us do just that. Our first Spinning Up workshop has given us several positive signs that this is a useful direction, and we’re excited to share what we learned.