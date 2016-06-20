OpenAI technical goals

We aim to train an agent capable enough to solve any game in our initial metric. Games are virtual mini-worlds that are very diverse, and learning to play games quickly and well will require significant advances in generative models and reinforcement learning. (We are inspired by the pioneering work of DeepMind, who have produced impressive results in this area in the past few years.)

Our projects and fundamental research all have shared cores, so progress on any is likely to benefit the others. Each captures a different aspect of goal-solving, and was chosen for its potential to significantly move our metric.

We’re just getting started on these projects, and the details may change as we gain additional data. We also expect to add new projects over time.