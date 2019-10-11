OpenAI Scholars 2020: Applications open

We’re open to all experience levels and backgrounds that meet the below criteria—it’s a common myth that you need a PhD to work in AI (many OpenAI employees don’t have one).

We look for people who are comfortable writing software (2+ years in software engineering), but no previous machine learning experience is required. This is a remote program open to anyone already with US work authorization located in US timezones. We ask all Scholars to document their experiences studying deep learning to hopefully inspire others to join the field too.

You are eligible to apply if:

You are a member of an underrepresented group in science and engineering. Our goal is for this program to be as inclusive as possible. if you feel you belong to a group not listed here that is underrepresented in science and engineering, please apply and mention it in your application.

You have 2+ years experience in software engineering (no machine learning experience required)

You already have US work authorization and are located in the United States for the duration of the program.

You are comfortable programming in Python (other languages are helpful, but you’ll spend the program writing in Python).

We’ll use these criteria for selection:

We’re looking for people who are experienced in being self-directed on large and challenging projects, and who will be successful at independent work. Leadership abilities. We want to hear from people who are interested in community building and who will work to inspire others (in the program and externally) to endeavor to learn deep learning as well.

Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis.

Questions? Email scholars@openai.com