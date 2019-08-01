Learning Day

In November 2018, I realized that I’d been stagnating in a number of areas because I was always overwhelmed with urgent tasks. These areas were becoming increasingly important for me to know. For example, I kept wanting to evaluate whether my team should switch deep learning frameworks, but I kept being interrupted after an hour or two of coding—which resulted in no forward progress. I kept hearing about research in other domains like causality or energy-based models which might be applicable to robotics, but I didn’t know anything about these fields—and reading about them for half an hour at a time wasn’t helpful.

I knew the best way to solve this problem would be to carve out a day a week for learning. But if this was what I needed to be more productive, it seemed likely that this would also be what my team needed. So I tried doing this for the whole team as an experiment.

I figured that we’d take a short-term productivity hit but see gains in one to two years. But within a month, I started to see better communication between researchers and engineers, with everyone starting to use jargon from each others’ specialty correctly (e.g. discounted reward, MAML, self-attention, container, SRAM, StatefulSet, Raft). Within half a year, I started to see researchers talking about restructuring our codebase using domain-driven design, and engineers picking up research tasks.

Though we encouraged self-study before, it never seemed to work. That’s different now—for example, one team member went from knowing nothing about machine learning to making computer vision contributions within three months. One very strong engineer studied RL for half a year, and now is producing outputs comparable to what I’d expect from an RL PhD.