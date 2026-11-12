Aleph selected as ChatGPT Ads’ exclusive reseller in 44 countries to offer local invoicing, in-person support and local market expertise to brands and agencies

Starting today, brands and agencies in 44 countries can contract, pay and get local support for ChatGPT Ads through Aleph, OpenAI’s exclusive reseller. Aleph offers local advertisers in these countries an additional buying option alongside our existing global technology partners ⁠ and our self-service ChatGPT Ads Manager ⁠(opens in a new window).

The reseller agreement covers advertisers based in the following 44 markets:

Latin America (14): Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico and Uruguay

Europe and Central Asia (16): Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine* and Uzbekistan

Middle East and Africa (10): Egypt, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates

Asia-Pacific (4): Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong* and Sri Lanka

Today’s announcement does not impact any advertisers ability to target any of these countries in a campaign. Advertisers globally can continue to create and run campaigns targeting any country where ChatGPT Ads are available ⁠(opens in a new window).

Advertisers and agencies in these markets who are interested in buying ChatGPT Ads from a local entity or local salesforce, can contact Aleph’s local teams ⁠(opens in a new window) to learn more. Aleph offers local contracting and invoicing in local currency, payment terms, onboarding, campaign support and training.

Advertisers and agencies interested in buying ads directly can continue to buy through Ads Manager. Advertisers and agencies interested in buying through global technology partners in these markets can continue to do so.

Over one hundred thousand marketers have advertised on ChatGPT, and we continue to improve the platform based on what we learn from people and businesses. Today’s announcement represents additional local ways to purchase ChatGPT Ads across these markets.